Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of KTOS stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.39. 36,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,349. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 113.18, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.26. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $572,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David M. Carter sold 14,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $291,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,523 shares of company stock worth $1,014,154. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

