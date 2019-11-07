Kroger (NYSE:KR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30 to $2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.31. Kroger also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.15-2.25 EPS.

KR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.98. The company had a trading volume of 374,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,060,332. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kroger has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $31.98.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $28.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kroger will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

KR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Guggenheim set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.37.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $41,648.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 324,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,578,570.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Michael Schlotman sold 68,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,774,225.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 295,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,323 shares of company stock worth $3,537,389. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.