Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $25.37 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

