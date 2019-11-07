Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives Buy Rating from Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KURA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush restated a positive rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.22.

Shares of KURA stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $15.14. 140,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,383. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 23.50 and a current ratio of 23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.57. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $21.42.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,407,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,396,000 after purchasing an additional 61,255 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,075,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,489,000 after buying an additional 31,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 23.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,628,000 after buying an additional 376,172 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 12.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,967,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,736,000 after buying an additional 210,900 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,799,000. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

