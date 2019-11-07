L.P. Agi-T Purchases 138,400 Shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director L.P. Agi-T purchased 138,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.68 per share, with a total value of $7,152,512.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,254.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

L.P. Agi-T also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TriNet Group alerts:

On Thursday, October 31st, L.P. Agi-T purchased 183,345 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $9,717,285.00.

On Monday, October 28th, L.P. Agi-T purchased 115,800 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.48 per share, with a total value of $5,845,584.00.

NYSE TNET opened at $53.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.74. TriNet Group Inc has a one year low of $38.74 and a one year high of $76.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in TriNet Group by 36.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 325,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,220,000 after purchasing an additional 87,305 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,743,000. ARP Americas LP grew its stake in TriNet Group by 291.9% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in TriNet Group by 170.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 66,607 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price target on TriNet Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.