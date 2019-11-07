Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Lam Research by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $274.70. The company had a trading volume of 17,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.57. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $282.88.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 12,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,641,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $684,003.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,202 shares of company stock worth $21,620,104 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Nomura upped their target price on Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Lam Research from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lam Research from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Lam Research from $261.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.58.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

