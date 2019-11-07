Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.91 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

LAMR stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.95. The company had a trading volume of 14,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,906. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.95. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $64.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.71.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $279,335.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,339.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LAMR. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

