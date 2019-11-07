Lantronix (LTRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Lantronix has set its Q1 2020 guidance at $-0.03-0.00 EPS and its FY 2020 guidance at $0.21 EPS.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $10.15 million during the quarter.

LTRX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.08. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,916. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45. Lantronix has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.84 million, a PE ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 0.73.

LTRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Lantronix from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

