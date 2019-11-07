Lanxess’ (LXS) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Warburg Research set a €77.30 ($89.88) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lanxess presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €59.97 ($69.73).

Get Lanxess alerts:

Lanxess stock opened at €61.74 ($71.79) on Monday. Lanxess has a 12-month low of €39.47 ($45.90) and a 12-month high of €62.36 ($72.51). The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.55, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €57.43 and its 200 day moving average price is €52.92.

About Lanxess

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.