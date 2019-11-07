Laurie H. M.D. Glimcher Sells 2,200 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stock

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Director Laurie H. M.D. Glimcher sold 2,200 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.64, for a total transaction of $472,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of WAT opened at $213.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.80 and a 200 day moving average of $214.35. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $173.41 and a twelve month high of $255.21.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13. The company had revenue of $577.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.35 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 77.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Waters by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 121,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Waters by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Waters by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Waters by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.60.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.