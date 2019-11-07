Leading Edge Materials (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Trading 14.1% Higher

Leading Edge Materials Corp (OTCMKTS:LEMIF)’s share price traded up 14.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, 64,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 123,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.

Leading Edge Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LEMIF)

Leading Edge Materials Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for graphite, lithium, rare earth elements, and cobalt. The company's flagship project is the Woxna project that comprises 4 exploitation mining concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg with an area totaling 146.71 hectares located near the town of Edsbyn, Sweden.

