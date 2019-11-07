Leap Technology (OTCMKTS:LPTC) Trading Down 26.7%

Shares of Leap Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPTC) traded down 26.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 550 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 10,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.

About Leap Technology (OTCMKTS:LPTC)

[email protected] Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. The company plans to pursue acquisition, joint venture, and investment opportunities primarily in the areas of health care technology, and products and services, as well as life sciences. Previously, it was involved in leasing a real property.

