LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LC traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 713,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.81. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $23.75 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other LendingClub news, President Steven Allocca bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.92 per share, with a total value of $194,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $90,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,563 shares of company stock valued at $510,603 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.