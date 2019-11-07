Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2019

Wall Street analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) to announce $1.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 603.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Gabelli raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.70.

LXRX stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.61. The stock had a trading volume of 61,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,452. The firm has a market cap of $419.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.95. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $9.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23.

In other Lexicon Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Lonnel Coats bought 37,000 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 87,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,388.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Sobecki bought 99,249 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $239,190.09. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,884.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 255,749 shares of company stock worth $578,510. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 398,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 204,345 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,949,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,555,000 after acquiring an additional 201,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

