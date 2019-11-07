Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.77-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.78.

LXP stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.66. 1,544,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,079. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 0.84. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $81.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.80 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 84.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LXP shares. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 target price on Lexington Realty Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Lexington Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

