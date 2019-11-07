LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.18.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LHCG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of LHCG stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,904. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.79. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $88.18 and a fifty-two week high of $129.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. LHC Group’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LHC Group will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 996,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,136,000 after purchasing an additional 595,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LHC Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,615 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $593,191,000 after acquiring an additional 274,262 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in LHC Group by 576.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,852,000 after acquiring an additional 155,724 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group during the third quarter worth $17,028,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in LHC Group by 2,775.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 152,608 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,249,000 after acquiring an additional 147,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

