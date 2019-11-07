Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.30

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.30 and traded as high as $6.61. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 12,348 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 145,245 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 43,257 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

