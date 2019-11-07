Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $59.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $57.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LPT. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

NYSE LPT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,734. Liberty Property Trust has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $59.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.85.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 64.23% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $163.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.55%.

In other Liberty Property Trust news, CAO Mary Beth Morrissey sold 2,741 shares of Liberty Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $140,503.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,654.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

