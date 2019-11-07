Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Life Storage by 615.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after buying an additional 54,368 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Life Storage by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 259,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,659,000 after purchasing an additional 64,224 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 241.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 20,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Life Storage news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $157,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,998 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,409.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $315,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,485,608.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

NYSE:LSI opened at $106.61 on Thursday. Life Storage Inc has a twelve month low of $89.54 and a twelve month high of $112.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.99 and a 200-day moving average of $100.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.31.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.60). Life Storage had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 54.38%. The firm had revenue of $145.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Life Storage Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 72.60%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

