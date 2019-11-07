Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.25. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$118 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.01 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LGND. Barclays raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.20.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ LGND traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $101.47. 42,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,791. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.37. The company has a quick ratio of 13.15, a current ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $84.45 and a 12 month high of $183.67.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.12). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 389.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason Aryeh acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.01 per share, for a total transaction of $65,257.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,333.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.