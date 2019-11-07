Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Shares Down 2.9%

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) traded down 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.67, 48,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 59,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Lightwave Logic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LWLG)

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a technology company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for the fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in designing and synthesizing organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

