Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Shares Down 3.4%

Lion One Metals Ltd (CVE:LIO)’s share price was down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.85, approximately 42,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 56,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.74. The stock has a market cap of $88.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.55.

Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lion One Metals Ltd will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO)

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji and Australia. The company explores for gold and iron ores. Its principal asset is the Tuvatu gold project located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji. The company is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

