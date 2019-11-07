Litecoin (LTC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.57 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $61.74 or 0.00671053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BitFlip, Altcoin Trader and Lykke Exchange. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded up 5% against the US dollar. Litecoin has a market cap of $3.93 billion and approximately $3.57 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010671 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011194 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001194 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,627,208 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Buying and Selling Litecoin

