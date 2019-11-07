Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $400-410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $452.16 million.Livent also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.08-0.11 EPS.

Livent stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,698. Livent has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 9.03.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Livent had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $97.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Livent will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura set a $9.00 target price on Livent and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Livent in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Livent from $8.25 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Livent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.73.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

