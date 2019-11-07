LiveRamp Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,810 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,414% compared to the average daily volume of 72 put options.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LiveRamp from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, First Analysis raised LiveRamp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

In related news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $45,380.00. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $128,380 over the last three months. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $41.37 on Thursday. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $63.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.04.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 323.70%. The firm had revenue of $82.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.31 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

