Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $371.79.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $381.00 to $364.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $381.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,764. The company has a 50-day moving average of $381.16 and a 200-day moving average of $364.17. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $241.18 and a 12 month high of $399.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $105.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.30%.

In related news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. acquired 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $376.32 per share, with a total value of $509,537.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 360.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,615,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $950,739,000 after buying an additional 2,047,707 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $652,536,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 38,923.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,341,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,122,000 after buying an additional 1,337,784 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $233,473,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 55.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 783,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,699,000 after buying an additional 278,709 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

