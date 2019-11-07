Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) is Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 3.2% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $43,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $381.00 to $364.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.79.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $378.94. The company had a trading volume of 435,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $105.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $241.18 and a 12-month high of $399.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $381.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.17.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. bought 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $376.32 per share, with a total value of $509,537.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

