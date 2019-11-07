Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Davita were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Davita by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,652,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,114,000 after buying an additional 64,415 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Davita by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,159,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,985,000 after buying an additional 1,201,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Davita by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,662,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,063,000 after buying an additional 1,317,725 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Davita by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,907,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,550,000 after buying an additional 151,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Davita by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,520,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DVA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Davita to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Davita from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Davita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.81.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $70.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.53. Davita Inc has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $79.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. Davita had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Davita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

