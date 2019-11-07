Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,200 Shares of Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,376,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,737,000 after acquiring an additional 70,115 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 985,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 961,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after acquiring an additional 589,043 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 928,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,009,000 after acquiring an additional 463,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,458,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Green Plains news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 216,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $1,672,323.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,983,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,788,682.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Eugene Edwards purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,620 shares in the company, valued at $326,183. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.58. Green Plains Inc has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.09. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $632.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains Inc will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPRE. BidaskClub raised shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

