Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADS. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,871,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 940.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADS opened at $103.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.63. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $99.20 and a 12-month high of $214.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.03). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.69%.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 960,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $15,772,915.01. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $203,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADS. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $173.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Warburg Research reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $121.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.82.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

