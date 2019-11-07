LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Position Lessened by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,244 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,063,000 after buying an additional 120,006 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 241.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,186,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,803,000 after buying an additional 838,919 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 31.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,512,000 after buying an additional 164,006 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,187,000 after buying an additional 28,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 16.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 608,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,642,000 after buying an additional 87,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LPL Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research set a $110.00 target price on LPL Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on LPL Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.02.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 48,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,852,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,222,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $1,486,751.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,716,566.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,026 shares of company stock worth $8,276,415. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $86.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.53 and its 200-day moving average is $80.03. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $54.90 and a 52-week high of $89.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

