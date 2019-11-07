LS Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 36,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 12,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Argus lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Fortive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

NYSE:FTV opened at $73.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. Fortive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.89 and a fifty-two week high of $89.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.26.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Fortive’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

