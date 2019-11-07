LS Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 133.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of CDW by 8.9% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CDW during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CDW during the third quarter worth about $651,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 2,321.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 15,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 1.5% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 115,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $142,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 58,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $6,543,212.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,352,346.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 184,155 shares of company stock valued at $21,491,545. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $126.00 price objective on shares of CDW and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.63.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $132.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.06 and its 200 day moving average is $113.33. CDW has a twelve month low of $74.32 and a twelve month high of $136.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. CDW had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 91.07%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

