LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $438,000 Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 220.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 95.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 103.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Owens Corning by 105.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning stock opened at $63.26 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $40.64 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.86 and its 200-day moving average is $55.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

In other Owens Corning news, Chairman Michael H. Thaman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 777,513 shares in the company, valued at $48,205,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ava Harter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $109,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,362 shares of company stock worth $5,502,018 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.68.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

