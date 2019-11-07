LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $600,000 Stock Position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFG opened at $107.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. American Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $84.18 and a one year high of $109.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.79.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.43%. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

In related news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 117,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total value of $12,180,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 2,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $239,503.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,207,937.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,659 shares of company stock worth $16,533,319 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

