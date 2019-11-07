Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $230.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer set a $225.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up from $198.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup cut Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $238.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.59.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $202.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,789,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,998. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $110.71 and a twelve month high of $209.02.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $883.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.03 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 46,725 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.94, for a total transaction of $9,155,296.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,760.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 99,133 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $20,004,048.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $777,295.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 420,548 shares of company stock worth $79,395,186. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,063,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,813,552,000 after acquiring an additional 519,269 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,825,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,590,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,241,057,000 after purchasing an additional 990,207 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,750,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $315,490,000 after purchasing an additional 416,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,310,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.