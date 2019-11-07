LUXCoin (LUX) Market Capitalization Hits $1.06 Million

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. In the last week, LUXCoin has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. LUXCoin has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $632.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00001702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 8,734,373 coins and its circulating supply is 6,734,373 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

