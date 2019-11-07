M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires 2,060 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,724 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,299,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,527,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,708,472 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,068,366,000 after purchasing an additional 785,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,002,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,942,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,712.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,602,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,691,184,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $60.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,398,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,212,356. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.00. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $61.58. The firm has a market cap of $247.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.69.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $75,557.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,362.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,943 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

