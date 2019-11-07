M Holdings Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 486,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,865,000 after purchasing an additional 74,528 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 148,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 15,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,163,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,140,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 88,077 shares of company stock worth $4,401,551. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,464,972. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $94.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.43.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.71% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen set a $90.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

