M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 1,062 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

M Holdings Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,473,000 after acquiring an additional 862,369 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $23,278,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,408,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,630,000 after acquiring an additional 162,241 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,729,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,708,000 after acquiring an additional 148,567 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 243,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,336,000 after acquiring an additional 113,993 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $125.93. 33,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,147. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.82. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $94.72 and a one year high of $125.32.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

