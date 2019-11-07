M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 200 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 180,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 51,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,879,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,333,000 after purchasing an additional 98,832 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,514,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,355,000 after purchasing an additional 379,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,331,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,479 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.47. The stock had a trading volume of 29,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,374. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $57.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.52.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

