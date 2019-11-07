Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,862 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $12,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in American Electric Power by 34.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $202,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in American Electric Power by 53.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 18,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in American Electric Power by 43.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 204,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,119,000 after purchasing an additional 61,549 shares during the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEP opened at $91.98 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $72.25 and a 1-year high of $96.22. The stock has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.85%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.27.

In related news, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $110,631.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at $675,071.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

