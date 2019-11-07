Mackay Shields LLC Has $13.11 Million Holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 121.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 93,816 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Realty Income worth $13,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.6% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 62.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 32,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of O stock opened at $78.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.90. Realty Income Corp has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $82.17.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.86 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a nov 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.27%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $600,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $753,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,154.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price objective on Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price objective on Realty Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Recommended Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.