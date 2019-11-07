Mackay Shields LLC Has $13.97 Million Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $13,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 11.1% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 52.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 5,869.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 37.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD opened at $218.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.91. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.64 and a 12 month high of $232.47.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. HSBC cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $242.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $221.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.93.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.