Mackay Shields LLC Has $14.75 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Mondelez International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 145,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Mondelez International by 52.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 154,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 52,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $117,000. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $52.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.75. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $38.78 and a 52 week high of $56.72.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $2,288,568.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

