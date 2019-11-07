Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 801,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,015 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.6% of Mackay Shields LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $94,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,497,000 after buying an additional 22,754,332 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,509,000 after buying an additional 6,745,215 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,601.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,973,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,397,000 after buying an additional 4,931,461 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,575,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,563,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,552,000 after buying an additional 2,283,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,746 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,810 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.02.

NYSE JPM opened at $129.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $130.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $411.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

