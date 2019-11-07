Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.55

Madison County Financial Inc (OTCMKTS:MCBK) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.55 and traded as high as $26.80. Madison County Financial shares last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 502 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Madison County Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $69.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Madison County Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCBK)

Madison County Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank, provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, and time deposits; debt securities; and debit cards.

