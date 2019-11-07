Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) to report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.51 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $11.05 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $14.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Chairman Stephen I. Chazen purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 301.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,880,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,679,000 after buying an additional 5,166,376 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at about $20,537,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 27.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,851,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,180,000 after buying an additional 1,045,414 shares during the period. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11,248.8% during the second quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 940,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 932,522 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,303,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,996,000 after buying an additional 566,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

