Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Malibu Boats, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sport boats primarily in the United States. The Company sells its boats under two brands: Malibu and Axis Wake Research. Its sport boats used for water sports including water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing as well as for general recreational boating use. Malibu Boats, Inc. is based in Loudon, United States. “

MBUU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price target on Malibu Boats and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.80. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $50.89.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $194.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.75 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 44.28% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Malibu Boats by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

