Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Mallinckrodt were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mallinckrodt by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mallinckrodt by 1,239.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Mallinckrodt in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

Shares of NYSE MNK opened at $3.02 on Thursday. Mallinckrodt PLC has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.43 million, a P/E ratio of 0.38, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.53.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 111.46% and a positive return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $743.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

